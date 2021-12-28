Sanctions removal 'key to Vienna talks success'

Almost all representatives of the participant countries had underscored the priority of removing the illegal sanctions against Iran, Bagheri Kani told Iranian reporters, referring to the new round of the Vienna talks held on Monday evening at Coburg Hotel.

It was agreed that the removal of sanctions be put on the agenda in experts meetings and the joint meetings between Iran and the P4+1, he added.

According to Bagheri Kani, the delegations have agreed to consider the two main deliberations of Iran, i.e. verification of sanctions removal and assurances for that in the issue of sanctions removal.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has stated that if an agreement is reached, the party that violated the agreement, ie the US, must first lift the sanctions and then take nuclear action within the framework of the JCPOA agreement after Iran verified the removal of sanctions, he added.

The verification has been accepted in essence by the other party, Iran’s top negotiator said, but the mechanism, frameworks, and measures would be discussed on Tuesday along with the "rightful demand" by Iran that the other parties should make assurances that the US wouldn't violate the deal again and illegally impose further sanctions.

According to the Iranian diplomat, financial and banking sanctions would be discussed in the next two days meetings.

Bagheri Kani stressed that reaching an agreement on the removal of sanctions imposed on the country is the key to the success of the Vienna talks.

Asked if the talks could lead to a deal by the end of January 2022 as claimed by the Chinese representative, he said that this depended on the other party's seriousness, as the deal could be reached sooner if the other party were more prepared to remove sanctions and accept Iran's proposed mechanisms in this regard.

Iran and the five remaining signatories to the JCOA have held a new round of talks in the Austrian capital of Vienna focused on the removal of all sanctions imposed on Tehran after Washington's unilateral withdrawal from the agreement.

Representatives of Iran and the P4+1 group of countries began the eighth round of the Vienna talks on Monday after the previous round, the first under Iran's new President Ebrahim Raeisi, ended 10 days ago.

The Vienna talks resumed on November 29 after a five-month hiatus, marking the first round of negotiations under Raeisi’s administration and the seventh overall.

Iran and the P4+1 group of countries sat down for talks in the Austrian capital on December 9 after being paused on December 3, when the participants returned to their capitals for additional consultations on the two draft proposals that Tehran had put forward.

During the 7th round, the new Iranian administration presented two separate proposals on the removal of US sanctions and Iran’s return to its nuclear commitments under the JCPOA.

