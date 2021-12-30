All JCPOA parties satisfied with positive Vienna talk process

All JCPOA parties expressed satisfaction with the positive trend and pragmatic atmosphere in the course of current negotiations, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s permanent representative to Vienna-based International Organization said.

In a tweet on Wed., Mikhail Ulyanov Russia’s envoy in Vienna talks wrote, “Met today with the #US Special Envoy for #Iran Mr. Robert Malley.”

“Close consultations and coordination between the Russian and the US delegations in the course of the #ViennaTalks constitute an important prerequisite for progress towards restoration of #JCPOA,” he added.

Also on Tuesday, Ulyanov reported in a tweet of indisputable progress in the talks.

Representatives of Iran and P4+1 group of countries including UK, France, Russia, China and Germany began the eighth round of the Vienna talks on Monday.

The new round of talks between Iran and P4 + 1 group on the removal of sanctions imposed against Iran began with opening meeting of Joint Commission of JCPOA on Monday evening Dec. 27 in Vienna.

Referring to the progress made in the previous round, Iran’s top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani stressed the need to remove anti-Iranian sanctions and provide objective and sufficient guarantees from the other side to verify these measures.

Like the previous round of talks, Iranian delegation is fully prepared to engage seriously and advance the talks, Bagheri added.

MA/IRN84595529