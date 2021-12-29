Russian diplomat says optimistic for success of Vienna talks

Speaking in an interview with RIA NOVOSTI on Wednesday, Dmitry Polyanskiy said that he sincerely believes that the parties will succeed in achieving positive results in Vienna over Iran’s nuclear deal. At first, the participants at the talks waited for the Biden government, it was a long process, about five months. Then, elections were held in Iran and a new Iranian team was formed.

Russia has a very good team of specialists in Vienna, led by Mikhail Ulyanov, the country's permanent representative to Vienna-based International Organizations, he said, adding that he is very confident in their diplomatic skills.

The Russian diplomat added that he is very optimistic, adding that all the necessary conditions for the expected success are prepared so that to announce that the JCPOA has been operationalized again.

The new round of Vienna talks on JCPOA Joint Commission was held in the Austrian capital of Vienna on Monday, Dec. 27, as co-chaired by Iran’s top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani and Deputy EU Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora.

The JCPOA Joint Commission meeting was held at the Coburg Hotel with the participation of Iranian delegations and P4 + 1 and the European Union and the trend of negotiations was evaluated.

In this meeting, it was emphasized that most of Iran’s proposals have been included in the next text.

