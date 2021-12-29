Iran's Bagheri Kani holds meeting with Mora, E3 envoys

Bagheri Kani on Wednesday held a bilateral meeting with Enrique Mora, the EU coordinator of the Vienna talks at the Coburg Hotel in the Austrian capital in continuation of the eighth round of the talks.

The top Iranian negotiator has also held a meeting with the representatives of Britain, France, and Germany in Vienna on Wednesday.

The 8th round of talks in Vienna began on Monday focusing on the removal of sanctions on Iran. The Monday meeting is followed by expert-level talks within the framework of the working groups of sanctions removal and the nuclear issues.

Discussions on Wednesday are continuing at various levels.

The Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Tuesday said that the Vienna talks are on right track, adding that If the other parties continue the negotiations with good faith, it is possible to reach a good agreement.

