ICRO head stresses more cultural coop. between Iran, China

The chairman of the Iranian Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO) Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Mahdi Imanipour made the remarks in a meeting with the Chinese envoy to Iran Ambassador Chang Hua and the Chinese cultural attache at the Chinese Embassy in Tehran on Tuesday.

Imanipour pointed to the existence of cultural commonalities between the two countries and said that the history of cultural relations between Iran and China have existed since ancient times and the two countries are trying to maintain a long-standing level of communication.

The ICRO head emphasized the expansion of cultural cooperation between the two countries and declared the organization's readiness to cooperate in various fields of cultural studies, exhibitions, research and meeting of cultural delegations, as well as hosting the Chinese cultural delegation in Tehran.

He continued his remarks by insisting on showing a real image of Iran and China in the world, adding "In the fields of combating Islamophobia, Iranophobia and Chinaophobia, we can hold joint meetings and programs and are interested in using the capacities of Chinese elites in these cases."

Chang Hua, for his part, called for the establishment of a cultural center between Iran and China in the capitals of the two countries and said "With the establishment of this cultural center, we will benefit from each other's cultural capabilities and the relations between the two countries strengthen more than before."

