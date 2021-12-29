  1. Politics
Dec 29, 2021, 3:21 PM

Iran agrees with China to open consulate in Bandar Abbas

Iran agrees with China to open consulate in Bandar Abbas

TEHRAN, Dec. 29 (MNA) – The Iranian Council of Ministers in a meeting chaired by President Raeis agreed on Wednesday that China will be allowed to open a Consulate General in the southern city of Bandar Abbas.

The Iranian Council of Ministers or the cabinet approved a plan proposed by the Iranian Foreign Ministry in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, according to which China will open a Consulate General in Bandar Abbas in the south of Iran.

Also, in accordance with Principle 138 of the Constitution and in compliance with the relevant laws and regulations, the Iranian Council of Ministers agreed with the country's Foreign Ministry's proposal to issue a permit to open a Consulate General in the Armenian city of Kapan.

MP/IRN84594805

News Code 182327
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/182327/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News