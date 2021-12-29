Iran agrees with China to open consulate in Bandar Abbas

The Iranian Council of Ministers or the cabinet approved a plan proposed by the Iranian Foreign Ministry in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, according to which China will open a Consulate General in Bandar Abbas in the south of Iran.

Also, in accordance with Principle 138 of the Constitution and in compliance with the relevant laws and regulations, the Iranian Council of Ministers agreed with the country's Foreign Ministry's proposal to issue a permit to open a Consulate General in the Armenian city of Kapan.

