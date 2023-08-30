Iraq PM to lay foundation for Iran-Iraq railway project

According to the Shafaq News Agency, the Iraqi Minister of Transportation recently visited the Iranian capital, Tehran, to discuss the railway project for transporting passengers between the two countries.

The agreement between the two countries includes starting the process of removing mines planted since the eight-year Imposed War between Iraq and Iran (1980-1988) in the border areas, as well as constructing a movable bridge on the Shatt al-Arab (north of Basra), with completion targeted within a year and a half.

Iran and Iraq's top officials signed the agreement for the Shalamcheh-Basra Railway on 26 December 2021.

However, after the agreement, there were a number of problems with construction in the territory of Iraq including the demining of land in Iraq, land acquisition along the project, and also construction of a bridge over the Shatt al-Arab (Arvand River).

Nevertheless, the determination of the two countries led to proper arrangements for implementation particularly during the Iran-Iraq Joint Economic Commission in so far as Iraq has already predicted this project in its 2023 budget.

Shalamcheh-Basra Railway marks a historical link as negotiations for a 32 km railway between Iran and Iraq have been ongoing for about the last 20 years.

