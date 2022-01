Syrian-based Al-Watan newspaper reported that heading an economic delegation, Rostam Ghasemi will travel to Damascus on Tuesday in a two-day visit to discuss ways to strengthen economic cooperation.

The Syrian newspaper announced that the Iranian delegation, which also includes some members of parliament, will meet with high-ranking Syrian officials.

Ghasemi recently traveled to Iraq to meet with senior Iraqi officials, including President Barham Salih.

