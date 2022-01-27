  1. Economy
Iran-Uzbekistan Railway Coop. Protocol inked

TEHRAN, Jan. 27 (MNA) – Chief Executive of Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (RAI) said that Railway Cooperation Protocol was signed and sealed between Islamic Republic of Iran and Republic of Uzbekistan on Wednesday.

Establishing useful preferential tariff conditions, developing rail corridors and regulating combined sea-rail transit were among the topics agreed between senior railway officials of the two countries.

In a tweet on Thursday, Seyyed Miad Salehi wrote, “In line with strengthening international rail cooperation, the Railway Cooperation Protocol was inked between Islamic Republic of Iran Railways Company (RAI) and Railways of Uzbekistan on Wednesday.”

During the meeting, the two sides agreed on establishing useful preferential tariff conditions, developing rail corridors and organizing combined rail-sea transit, he added.

