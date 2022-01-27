Iran-Uzbekistan Railway Coop. Protocol inked

Establishing useful preferential tariff conditions, developing rail corridors and regulating combined sea-rail transit were among the topics agreed between senior railway officials of the two countries.

In a tweet on Thursday, Seyyed Miad Salehi wrote, “In line with strengthening international rail cooperation, the Railway Cooperation Protocol was inked between Islamic Republic of Iran Railways Company (RAI) and Railways of Uzbekistan on Wednesday.”

During the meeting, the two sides agreed on establishing useful preferential tariff conditions, developing rail corridors and organizing combined rail-sea transit, he added.

