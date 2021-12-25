First train en route to Turkey from Pakistan crosses Iran

Advisor to Prime Minister of Pakistan for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood visited Tehran to attend the 9th meeting of Joint Iran-Pakistan Trade Committee on November 17.

Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Rostam Ghasemi, who headed the Iranian delegation at the meeting of the Iran-Pakistan Joint Economic Commission in November emphasized facilitating economic relations between the two countries.

One of the issues discussed at the meeting between the Iranian and Pakistani sides was the passage of Pakistani lorries through Iran to Turkey and Europe, as well as the passage of Iranian lorries through Pakistan to China.

It was reported then that the Pakistani side stressed the need to facilitate the passage of its lorries through Iran and the Iranian side, in return, promised to contribute to the plan and it was decided to facilitate the passage of lorris between the two countries with the aim of developing transit of goods and trade between Iran and Pakistan.

The meeting also discussed the Iranian side's proposal for rail transportation from Pakistan to Turkey, Turkmenistan and finally to Europe.

The expansion of international flights between Iran and Pakistan was another focus of the meeting.

MNA/5383549