Iran, Iraq to discuss Shalamcheh-Basra railway project

Ghasemi arrived in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad late Saturday and was welcomed by the Technical Director of the Iraqi Ministry of Transport.

The Iranian minister also met and held talks with the Director-General of the Iraqi Railways Company and the Director-General of the Iraqi Ministry of Planning to discuss the ways of developing cooperation of the two countries in various fields including railway and exchanging experiences.

Ghasemi expressed satisfaction with his official visit to Baghdad and the great efforts of the Iraqi government to implement investment and economic projects as well as strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

He is scheduled to meet and hold talks with his Iraqi counterpart on a 4-day visit to Iraq as well as Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and President Barham Salih. The minister is also set to hold meetings with some Iraqi governors including governors of Najaf, Karbala, Babylon, Al-Qadisiyah and Basra.

The implementation of the Shalamcheh-Basra railway project is one of the topics that will be discussed during the visit of the Iranian minister to Iraq.

