Saboteurs cannot undermine Iran-Pakistan relations

Pakistan's Federal Minister of Religious Affairs, Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said that Tehran-Islamabad relations are too strong that cannot be affected by internal and external saboteurs.

Noor-ul-Haq Qadri made the comments in a meeting with the visiting Hojjatoleslam Hamid Shahriari, Secretary-General of the Iranian World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought, and his accompanying delegation in Islamabad.

He hailed the Iranian forum for its role in bringing together different Islamic thoughts and creating unity among Muslims and said that the people and government of Pakistan appreciate the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Muslim nations such as the people of Kashmir.

Noor-ul-Haq Qadri stressed Pakistan's commitment to deepening close relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, exchange of religious delegations and religious elites, the interaction between Islamic and research institutions, including the promotion of pilgrimage tourism from Pakistan to Iranian religious sites.

Pakistan's Minister of Religious Affairs also called for facilitating trade and commerce on shared borders between the two countries describing it as an effective factor in expanding cooperation between the two countries.

