Nov 17, 2021, 8:30 PM

Pakistani official:

Iran-Pakistan barter mechanism to become operational soon

TEHRAN, Nov. 17 (MNA) – Advisor to Prime Minister of Pakistan for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood has said that the barter mechanism between Iran and Pakistan will come on stream soon.

Advisor to Prime Minister of Pakistan for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood made the comments on the sidelines of the 17th International Exhibition of Industry, Machinery and Renewable Energy which kicked off in the Pakistani port city of Karachi yesterday.

"We are pleased with the presence of Iranian companies in the Karachi exhibition," Abdul Razak Dawood told Iranian media on Wednesday on the sidelines of the exhibition at the Iranian pavilion. 

Adviser to the Pakistan PM expressing confidence in the results of his recent visit to Iran and attending the ninth meeting of the Joint Trade Committee of the two countries and said "Soon a barter mechanism will be established between the two neighbors."

He further expressed his happiness with the trade relations between Tehran and Islamabad.

During the visit to the Iranian pavilion at the Karachi fair, the Pakistani official met and talked with the Iranian businessmen and economic activists.

