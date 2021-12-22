Masoud Barzani stresses enhancing economic ties with Iran

Masoud Barzani met and held talks with the Iranian Envoy to Iraq Iraj Masjedi in Erbil city, Iraqi Kurdistan region on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed and exchanged views in the field of the latest political situation in Iraq, results of elections and other issues of mutual interests.

In a statement issued by Barzani's office, it is read that the two sides stressed the need to implement three principles of “partnership, coordination and balance” in order to achieve stability and improve the political process in Iraq.

The two sides also emphasized the need to develop and enhance trade, economic and cultural relations between the two sides, the statement added.

Earlier, Prime Minister of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region on Monday, in a meeting with a high-ranking Iranian official, stressed the need to expand relations with Tehran.

Masrour Barzani has recently hosted an advisor to Iran’s Foreign Minister Mehdi Safari in Erbil to discuss bilateral ties and issues of mutual interests.

During the meeting, the two sides explored avenues for broadening and strengthening economic ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Iraqi Kurdistan region.

