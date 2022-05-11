Russia reportedly asks KRG not to stand by EU regarding gas

During the meeting between Masoud Barzani and Russian envoy to Iraq, the two sides discussed the problems facing Iraqi political process and efforts to form a new Iraqi government as well as overcoming challenges facing ahead.

In addition, the two sides exchanged their views on the situation in Syria and also status of Kurdish people in this country, relations between Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government and Russia.

In a meeting with Masrour Barzani and the Russian envoy to Iraq, the two sides emphasized the significance of terminating the war and resolving the difference between Russia and Ukraine through negotiation.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the general situation in Iraq and the region, the war between Russia and Ukraine, and its adverse consequences on the world economy.

Masrour Barzani stressed the importance of ending war and resolving disputes through negotiations.

meanwhile, some media sources claimed that the Russian envoy to Iraq asked Erbil to refrain from building Gas Pipeline to Turkey and also asked them not to stand by EU & West in the case of Gas.

Several months after the start of the transfer of gas from the Republic of Azerbaijan and Russia to Europe through Turkey, Ankara has begun extensive negotiations with the Zionist regime and the Iraqi Kurdistan Region for the transit of their gas to Europe.

