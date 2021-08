The Iranian Parliament Speaker's Special Aide for the International Affairs informed on Fri., that Iranian President Raeisi and the President of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani held talks in Tehran.

In a tweet, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian wrote, "The relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Iraq are strategic and friendly."

Barzani made a trip to Tehran to attend Raeisi's inauguration ceremony on Thurs.

