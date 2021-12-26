Iran-KRG economic relations need to expand: Iranian official

Mohammad Sadegh Motamedian, governor of West Azerbaijan in northwest Iran made the remarks in a meeting with the governor of Erbil, the capital of the Iraqi Kurdistan region, on Sunday evening in Urmia.

The Iranian governor said during the meeting that "The relations of the Islamic Republic of Iran with the Iraqi Kurdistan region are strong, and we hope that meetings of this kind will further enhance the relations between the two sides."

Emphasizing increasing the level of economic relations between West Azerbaijan and the Iraqi Kurdistan region, Motamedian noted, "Due to the existing similiarities, economic and cultural relations between Iran and the Iraqi Kurdistan region are extensive."

The governor of Erbil, Iraq, Omid Abdolrahman Hassan, for his part, said in the meeting, "One of the priorities of Erbil province in Iraq is the development of economic and trade relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran."

Saying that most of the commodities in Erbil province are imported from, Erbil governor added, "We welcome the presence of Iranian companies in Erbil."

He further reminded that the trade and economic relations of West Azerbaijan with Erbil province through the Haj Omran border crossing in Iranian Piranshahr County in the province of West Azerbaijan are very important, adding that these relations should be expanded.

West Azerbaijan shares a thousand kilometers of border with the three countries of Turkey, Iraq and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

KI/5384866