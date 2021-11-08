  1. Politics
Nov 8, 2021, 11:29 PM

Iranian dep. FM meets with KRG PM to expand economic ties

Iranian dep. FM meets with KRG PM to expand economic ties

TEHRAN, Nov. 08 (MNA) – Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy met with the Prime Minister of the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to discuss economic relations and trade between Erbil and Tehran.

According to Shafaq News, Masrour Barzani, prime minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq met with visiting Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy "Mehdi Safari" in Erbil on Monday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed economic relations and trade exchanges between Erbil and Tehran.

The meeting, which was also attended by Nasrallah Rashnoudi, Iran's Consulate General in Erbil, discussed strengthening cooperation between the Iraqi Kurdistan region and Iran, especially in the fields of economy, trade and investment opportunities.

The report added that Barzani and Safari also discussed developments in the region, relations between Erbil and Baghdad, and some other issues of mutual interest.

KI/5347141

News Code 180519
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/180519/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News