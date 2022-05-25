Iraq's KRG rejects anti-Iran remarks attributed to Barzani

In this regard, the Office of Prime Minister of Iraqi Regional Government (KRG) Masrour Barzani issued a statement regarding the “incorrect translation" of the Prime Minister’s statement in the Arab media outlets.

During the simultaneous translation of remarks of Iraqi KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani’s speech on the sidelines of Davos World Economic Forum (WEF), the translator of Saudi Al-Arabiya network quoted Masrour Barzani as saying “Baghdad has been taken hostage by Tehran”.

After a video published in the Arab media, Masrour Barzani's Office issued a statement saying, "Mr. Masrour Barzani Prime Minister of Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government did not say, 'Baghdad has been taken hostage by Tehran’ and it was the presenter of the show who said that sentence.”

The translator merged the remarks of the presenter of the Forum with Mr. Barzani's remarks and stated the sentence in a confusing manner," the statement added.

