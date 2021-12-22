Taliban calls on US to release of Afghan assets

Suhail Shaheen in a tweet on Wednesday wrote, "Continuing to keep sanctions on Afghanistan is not the protection of human rights but the punishment of the common people."

"I draw, to this, attention of all including advocates of human rights," he added.

His tweet came as a large number of Kabulis protested in the capital on Tuesday to condemn the continued blockage of Afghanistan's foreign exchange reserves and the country's economic assets.

The protestors called for the release of Afghan money by the US to save their country's economy.

They said that the continued seizure of Afghan assets is the prime suspect behind the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

The protest came as the United States and other Western countries continue to freeze more than $ 9.5 billion of Afghan assets and cut off the Taliban's access to them after overtaking Afghanistan on August 15, 2021.

MP/FNA14001001000233