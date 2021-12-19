Iran assists Afghanistan to overcome dire economic situation

Kazemi Qomi made the comments on the sidelines of the extraordinary meeting of the OIC foreign ministers on Sunday hosted by Pakistan in Islamabad while talking to journalists.

He blamed occupation and the presence of foreign powers in Afghniqastan for the dire economic and security situation in Afghanistan and said that Pakistan's meeting was aimed at helping Afghanistan to get out of the current situation.

The envoy said that the foreign military intervention in Afghanistan resulted in the destruction of the country's infrastructures, stressing that the foreign powers that destroyed the country must be held to account.

The senior Iranian diplomat reiterated Iran's call for the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan with the participation of all Afghan ethnic and religious groups.

He also said that the regional countries must help the Afghan people establish security in their country and reconstruct it.

Kazemi Qomi also called on the international community to expand its humanitarian aid to the country, while insisting that the Afghan assets blocked in other countries must be unfrozen to help the Afghans.

The Iranian delegation at the extraordinary meeting of the OIC foreign ministers was headed by the Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian who addressed the meeting a few hours ago.

He concluded that the Americans have not left Afghanistan and its people alone yet, adding that the Americans are still using proxy wars and takfiri groups such as the ISIL terror group to further destabilize the country.

