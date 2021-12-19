Imran Khan invites Raeisi to visit Islamabad: Iran FM

Bilateral relations, and economic and trade cooperation between Iran and Pakistan through border provinces was one of the topics discussed with the Pakistani Prime Minister, the Iranian Foreign Minister said.

Referring to his meeting with Imran Khan on the sidelines of the 17th extraordinary session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers on Afghanistan, he said, "During the meeting, Imran Khan emphasized the development and strengthening of relations between Tehran and Islamabad, saying that of course, the Iranian president pays special attention to the development and expansion of cooperation between the two countries."

According to him, during the meeting, various bilateral issues were also discussed, including the need to resume flights between Tehran and Islamabad.

"We also discussed the developments in Afghanistan and stressed the formation of an inclusive government with the participation of all ethnic groups in Afghanistan", he said.

He added, "We expressed hope that Afghanistan will move towards stability, security, and progress by forming an inclusive government."

Imran Khan also invited Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi to visit Islamabad in the near future, he added.

RHM/5379271