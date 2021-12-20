  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
Dec 20, 2021, 6:47 PM

3 ISIL elements killed in Peshawar of Pakistan

3 ISIL elements killed in Peshawar of Pakistan

TEHRAN, Dec. 20 (MNA) – Three ISIL elements were killed in Peshawar of Pakistan in a security operation, the local Pakistani media have said.

National Counterterrorism Center forces have killed three ISIL terrorists during an operation in Peshawar city of Pakistan, Pakistani media reported.

According to the reports, the incident took place following an armed clash between security forces and ISIL terrorists at their hideout.

The mentioned terrorists were the masterminds behind several bombings and assassinations of police officers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Peshawar police chief told media that a key ISIL leader was also killed in the operation.

MP/IRN84583968

News Code 182007
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/182007/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News