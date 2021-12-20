3 ISIL elements killed in Peshawar of Pakistan

National Counterterrorism Center forces have killed three ISIL terrorists during an operation in Peshawar city of Pakistan, Pakistani media reported.

According to the reports, the incident took place following an armed clash between security forces and ISIL terrorists at their hideout.

The mentioned terrorists were the masterminds behind several bombings and assassinations of police officers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Peshawar police chief told media that a key ISIL leader was also killed in the operation.

