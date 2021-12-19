Iran FM meets OIC member states in Islamabad

On the sidelines of the 17th extraordinary session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers on Afghanistan, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Azeri Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) delegation, Sierra Leone's Foreign Minister David John Francis, and Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah.

During the meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and the latest developments in the region.

According to the Pakistani Foreign Minister, the purpose of holding this meeting is to pay special attention to the issue of Afghanistan and prevent a humanitarian catastrophe in the country.

The Foreign Ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Jordan exchanged views on bilateral relations, regional developments and the issues of Palestine, Afghanistan and the Vienna talks.

In a meeting with the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Iranian Foreign Minister emphasized the role of the OIC and the Secretary-General in helping to solve the problems and crises in the Islamic world, including Afghanistan and Palestine.

On the sidelines of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting in Islamabad, the Iranian and Turkish foreign ministers discussed bilateral relations and Erdogan's upcoming visit to Tehran.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu called the relations between the two countries friendly and excellent.

During the meeting, the two foreign ministers of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan expressed satisfaction with the growing trend of relations and also discussed the latest developments in cooperation between the two countries.

Jeyhun Bayramov once again invited Hossein Amir-Abdollahian to visit Baku.

Amir-Abdollahian also met with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) delegation that attended the meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Islamabad.

They presented a report on the Red Cross assistance to the people of Afghanistan.

According to the Red Cross, the organization has set up 12 aid bases across Afghanistan and about 1,850 people, including local and foreign forces, are involved in the relief operation.

During the meeting, the Red Cross delegation appreciated the constructive role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in supporting and assisting the people of Afghanistan.

The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Sierra Leone discussed bilateral relations on the sidelines of the meeting of the OIC meeting in Islamabad.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sierra Leone will visit Iran in the current week.

In his meeting with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah, Iran FM stressed the development of relations between the two countries and efforts to remove consular barriers.

He announced Iran's readiness to hold a joint commission and consular and border committees.

Kuwaiti foreign minister invited his Iranian counterpart to visit Kuwait.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, the Iranian foreign minister who traveled to Pakistan to attend the 17th extraordinary session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers on Afghanistan was welcomed by the Pakistani Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Saturday night.

Envoys from 57 Islamic nations attended the OIC summit aimed at relieving the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

ZZ/