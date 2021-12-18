Blast in Pakistan Quetta leaves one dead, 10 injured

The injured include women and a child, sources told the Pakistani Geo News.

The police said that cars and motorcycles on Shahrah-e-Iqbal were damaged as a result of the blast.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo condemned the incident, vowing that the government would ensure the best possible medical facilities for those injured.

DIG Fida Hussain said explosive material was affixed on the motorcycle, and that the police and the bomb disposal squad were currently investigating the blast.

This was the second terrorist attack in Pakistan on Saturday after it was reported earlier today that a blast in Karachi left 16 dead.

KI/PR