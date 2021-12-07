Two policemen injured in grenade attack in Pakistan's Quetta

Officials said unknown motorcyclists hurled a grenade at a police mobile at Mubarak Chowk when it was on patrol duty in the area. The device exploded near the police vehicle, DAWN reported.

The personnel — Mohammad Athar and Shahrukh Khan — were injured.

Police and other law enforcement personnel rushed to the scene of the incident and transported the injured personnel to the civil hospital.

“The police mobile was the target of the grenade attack,” senior police officer Ali said.

Meanwhile, a bomb was recovered in the port city of Gwadar which was planted in a motorcycle. The bike was parked in front of the Gwadar deputy commissioner office. Security personnel detected the bomb and defused it.

ZZ/