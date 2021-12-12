  1. Politics
Dec 12, 2021

Pakistan ANF cmdr. to discuss anti-narcotic coop. in Tehran

TEHRAN, Dec. 12 (MNA) – The commander of the Pakistan Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has departed for Tehran on Sunday to discuss with Iranian officials strengthening cooperation in the fight against illicit drug trafficking.

The visit of the commander of the Pakistan Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) to Tehran came at the invitation of Brigadier-General Majid Karimi, Head of Iran's Anti-Narcotics Police.

During his visit to Iran, the Pakistani official is scheduled to meet with his Iranian counterpart and other officials.

The two sides will discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation between Iran and Pakistan to effectively combat drug trafficking, as well as border cooperation.

Head of Iran's Anti-Narcotics Police paid a 4-day visit to Pakistan’s Islamabad on January 2021 at the invitation of his Pakistani counterpart to strengthen cooperation in the fight against illicit drug trafficking.

