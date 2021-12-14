  1. Politics
Dec 15, 2021, 2:00 AM

Pakistan forced to bear brunt of US mistake in Afghanistan

Pakistan forced to bear brunt of US mistake in Afghanistan

TEHRAN, Dec. 15 (MNA) – The Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has said his country had to bear the brunt of the mistakes made by the US in Afghanistan during its two decades of war against terror.

Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan said that the United States made many mistakes during its presence and war in Afghanistan, but Pakistan was forced to bear the brunt of the situation.

Imran Khan also criticized the positions of Western media over the recent developments in Afghanistan, saying, "Instead of praising Pakistan for its sacrifices in Afghanistan, Westerners accused Pakistan of playing a "double game" and undermining the country's reputation internationally. "

According to Khan, Pakistan was blamed for US mistakes in Afghanistan.

Khan had previously criticized the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, saying that Pakistan has repeatedly warned US officials that the United States could not achieve its military goals in Afghanistan and was stuck there.

RHM/FNA14000923000096

News Code 181766
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/181766/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News