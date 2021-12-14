Terrorists attack checkpoint in Pakistan’s Baluchistan

The incident happened when a group of terrorists targeted the check post where an undisclosed number of soldiers were deployed for security duty, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said on Tuesday, according to the Pakistan Today website.

The soldier was killed during a heavy exchange of fire, and losses were also inflicted on the fleeing terrorists in a retaliatory attack by the check post staff.

The ISPR said militants were attempting to sabotage hard-earned peace in Balochistan, adding that security forces “will foil heinous designs of the enemies of Pakistan”.

Last month, two soldiers were killed when terrorists targeted a security check post in Kech district located along the border with Iran.

MNA/PR