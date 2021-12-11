Gunmen kill, wound two Pakistani policemen: report

Gunmen killed one police officer guarding a polio vaccination team in northwest Pakistan, Associated Press reported.

The attack took place in the district of Tank in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, on the second day of a five-day anti-polio drive to vaccinate 6.5 million children in the province.

Police officer Sajjad Ahmed told The Associated Press news agency two gunmen riding a motorcycle opened fire on the police team escorting polio vaccinators in the Chaddarah area.

One constable was killed on the spot and a Frontier Constabulary officer was critically wounded, while members of the vaccination team were unhurt.

MA/PR