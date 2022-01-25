Khaji consults with Swedish envoy on Yemen crisis

Ali Asghar Khaji, Special Assistant to the Iranian Foreign Minister and Peter Semneby, Sweden’s special envoy for Yemen discussed the latest developments in Yemen in an online meeting on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the two sides consulted and exchanged views on areas where the two countries can cooperate on Yemen’s crisis and on finding a solution to end the humanitarian catastrophe in the country as soon as possible.

The last time that the two senior Iranian and Swedish diplomats consulted with each other was in a meeting in Tehran in the middle of last December.

