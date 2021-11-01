Yemeni must be able to decide on their future

Senior Assistant to Foreign Minister in Special Political Affairs made the remarks in a meeting with the UN Special Envoy for Yemen’s Affairs Hans Grundberg on Monday during which he said that lifting the oppressive blockade on Yemen serves as a prelude to finding a political solution to crisis in this country.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed various issues regarding Yemen crisis and the latest developments in the region.

Assessing the role of the United Nations in the Yemeni crisis, Khaji described distrust as missing link in the progress of talks and emphasized that rebuilding trust must be accompanied by practical measures especially in the field of humanitarian affairs.

Islamic Republic of Iran expresses its full support for any UN effort to resolve Yemeni crisis, he underlined.

Khaji described the key and constructive key role of regional countries in supporting peace process in Yemen as ‘very important’.

UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Yemen’s Affairs, for his part, emphasized that he is currently evaluating different points of view and intends to consider concerns of various Yemeni groups in his future plans.

