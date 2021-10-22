Iran, Turkey, Russia envoys meet UN envoy for Syria in Geneva

The diplomats of 3 countries of Iran, Russia and Turkey known as the guarantors of the Astana format met with the UN special envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen on the sidelines of the Syrian Constitutional Committee meeting in Geneva on Friday.

In the quadrilateral meeting, Iranian Foreign Minister’s Senior Advisor on Special Political Affairs Ali Asghar Khaji as Iran's envoy expressed support for the efforts by the UN envoy for Syria, while stressing that in addition to the constitutional talks, attention should be paid to the humanitarian crisis, the lifting of sanctions, reconstruction and the fight against terrorism in Syria.

Khaji also said that the Zionist regime's repeated aggression on Syria's territory should not be neglected by the United Nations and the international community.

During the quadripartite meeting, Pedersen and the envoys of Russia and Turkey spoke about the sixth round of the meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee and expressed satisfaction with the process of talks between the Syrian groups.

KI/MFA Farsi