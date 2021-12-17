Iran FM blasts lack of initiative by E3 in Vienna talks

Speaking in a telephone conversation with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi late on Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian criticized lack of initiative of western countries including UK, France and Germany towards nuclear talks in Vienna.

During the phone talk, Iranian and Chinese foreign minister exchanged their views on bilateral relations, process of nuclear talks in Vienna and also international developments.

Amir-Abdollahian conveyed warm greetings of Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi to Chinese President Xi Jinping and announced his readiness to visit Beijing in very near future in response to the invitation of his Chinese counterpart.

Iranian foreign minister condemned the behavior of US government and some Western countries in relation to boycotting 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and wished successful holding of this prestigious sports event, adding that senior sports officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran along with athletes of the country will take part in this important sports event.

Chinese foreign minister, for his turn, conveyed the warm greetings of Chinese President Xi Jinping to his Iranian counterpart and called the amicable ties between the two countries of Iran and China ‘strategic’.

While supporting the positions of Islamic Republic of Iran in nuclear talks, Wang Yi Foreign Minister of China emphasized the need for convergence and cooperation with other developing countries against unilateralism and expansionism of world powers especially the United States.

Turning to the COVID-19 disease, he stressed support of his respective government for Iran in the fight against COVID-19 until uprooting the pandemic.

