JCPOA Joint Commission meeting kicks off in Vienna

The JCPOA Joint Commission meeting was held at Austrian capital Vienna on Friday as headed by Iran’s top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani and Deputy Secretary-General of EU External Action Service Enrique Mora.

At the closing meeting, a summary report will be presented by Deputy EU Foreign Policy Chief and Coordinator of the meeting Enrique Mora.

Iran and P4 + 1 will also express their views on this round of talks and participating delegations will return to their capitals for further consultations.

In his twitter account on Friday morning, Ali Bagheri Kani, Iran’s top negotiator wrote, "Following our consultations with other delegations, yesterday, @enriquemora & I met to take stock of the situation & discuss the way forward.”

"We have made good progress this week. We will convene a Joint Commission today & will continue talks after a break of a few days," he added.

