US logistics convoy targeted in Al Diwaniyah of Iraq

Iraqi sources on Thursday morning reported that a logistics convoy belonging to the US army was targeted by a roadside bomb in Iraq’s Al Diwaniyah.

A group called Khyber Brigade claimed responsibility for the attack and said it would release images and video of its attack.

The report comes as Iraqi sources reported an attack on US convoys on the Syrian-Iraqi border in recent days.

Over the past few weeks, a large number of military convoys belonging to the American troops have entered Iraq in cooperation with Iraqi companies through various border crossings.

Meanwhile, in recent months, convoys carrying logistics equipment for US troops stationed at various military bases in Iraq have been repeatedly targeted by roadside bombs.

Many Iraqi groups consider the US forces present in the country as occupiers and emphasize the immediate withdrawal of these forces from their territory.

