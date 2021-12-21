US convoy comes under attack in Iraq’s Basrah

Another American logistic convoy was targetted on Tuesday in Basrah city of Iraq, Baghdad Al-Youm reported.

No group has claimed responsibility for targeting the convoy so far, according to the report.

Recently, several roadside bombs have exploded in the path of US logistics convoys in the Dhi Qar and Anbar provinces of Iraq.

Meanwhile, in recent months, convoys carrying logistics equipment for US troops stationed at various military bases in Iraq have been repeatedly targeted by roadside bombs.

Many Iraqi groups consider the US forces present in the country as occupiers and emphasize the immediate withdrawal of these forces from their territory.

