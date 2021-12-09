Two US logistics convoys targeted in Iraq

Sabereen News reported Thursday evening that two US military logistics convoys were attacked in central and southern Iraq.

One of the convoys was attacked in Babil province (center) and the other in Al-Diwaniyah province (south).

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, and Iraqi sources have not released any reports of casualties or damage.

The report comes as Iraqi sources reported an attack on US convoys on the Syrian-Iraqi border in recent days.

Over the past few weeks, a large number of military convoys belonging to the American troops have entered Iraq through cooperation with Iraqi companies through various border crossings.

Meanwhile, in recent months, convoys carrying logistics equipment for US troops stationed at various military bases in Iraq have been repeatedly targeted by roadside bombs.

Many Iraqi groups consider the US forces present in the country as occupiers and emphasize the immediate withdrawal of these forces from their territory.

