US logistics convoy targeted in Iraq's Anbar

Iraqi sources on Sunday reported that a logistics convoy belonging to the US army was targeted in the Al-Karma district of Anbar province in Iraq.

According to these sources, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Earlier on Thursday, a logistics convoy belonging to the US army was targeted by a roadside bomb in Iraq’s Al Diwaniyah.

Over the past few weeks, a large number of military convoys belonging to the American troops have entered Iraq in cooperation with Iraqi companies through various border crossings.

Meanwhile, in recent months, convoys carrying logistics equipment for US troops stationed at various military bases in Iraq have been repeatedly targeted by roadside bombs.

Many Iraqi groups consider the US forces present in the country as occupiers and emphasize the immediate withdrawal of these forces from their territory.

