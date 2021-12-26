Yet another US military convoy targeted in Iraq's Anbar

Sabereen News telegram channel has reported a new attack on the US Army logistics convoy in Iraq.

According to Sabereen, a US military logistics convoy was targeted in Anbar province in western Iraq on Sunday afternoon.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

The attacks on the occupying US troops in Iraq have intensified across Iraq. However, the Americans continue to ignore a piece of legislation approved by the Iraqi parliament that calls on foreign troops to leave the country as soon as possible.

The legislation was approved after the US troops martyred anti-terror commanders near Baghdad airport in early 2020.

