  1. World
  2. Middle East
Dec 26, 2021, 5:00 PM

Yet another US military convoy targeted in Iraq's Anbar

Yet another US military convoy targeted in Iraq's Anbar

TEHRAN, Dec. 26 (MNA) – Iraqi security sources said that a logistics convoy belonging to the US army was targeted in the west of the country on unday afternoon.

Sabereen News telegram channel has reported a new attack on the US Army logistics convoy in Iraq.

According to Sabereen, a US military logistics convoy was targeted in Anbar province in western Iraq on Sunday afternoon.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

The attacks on the occupying US troops in Iraq have intensified across Iraq. However, the Americans continue to ignore a piece of legislation approved by the Iraqi parliament that calls on foreign troops to leave the country as soon as possible.

The legislation was approved after the US troops martyred anti-terror commanders near Baghdad airport in early 2020.

MNA/5384687

News Code 182200
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/182200/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News