3rd US military logistics convoy attacked in Iraq Sun.

The military convoy belonging to the international coalition was targeted in Baghdad.

This was the third US military convoy targeted in Iraq in one single day on Sunday.

On Sunday morning, another US convoy was targeted with four hand-made bombs on the road between Al-Hilla to Al-Diwaniyah in Qadisiyah province. A second convoy was also attacked in Anbar province in western Iraq in the afternoon.

The attacks on the occupying US troops in Iraq have intensified across Iraq recently. However, the Americans continue to ignore a piece of legislation approved by the Iraqi parliament that calls on foreign troops to leave the country as soon as possible.

The legislation was approved after the US troops martyred anti-terror commanders near Baghdad airport in early 2020.

MNA/Nasim Online