Saudi cmdr. reportedly killed in southern Ma'rib

Sources close to Saudi Arabia reported that Major General Nasser Al-Dhaibani, commander of the Saudi coalition, has been killed in Yemen.

A reporter affiliated with the Al-Islâh Party (affiliated with the resigned Yemeni government) tweeted the news.

Al Jazeera correspondent also reported that the Saudi commander has been killed in heavy clashes in the southern Ma'rib province of Yemen.

According to the reports, he was considered the most prominent military commander of the Saudi coalition in Ma'rib.

The Saudi coalition has not yet officially confirmed or denied the news.

In the past 24 hours, the Saudi coalition has intensified its airstrikes in different parts of Ma'rib province.

Saudi Arabia, at the head of a US-backed Arab coalition, launched a military aggression against Yemen and imposed a land-, air- and sea blockade on March 26, 2015, claiming that it was trying to bring the ousted Yemeni president Mansur Hadi back to power.

The military aggression did not achieve any of the goals of the Saudi-led coalition and was only accompanied by killing and wounding of tens of thousands of Yemenis, displacement of millions, destruction of the country's vital infrastructures and spread of famine and infectious diseases.

