Saudi-led coalition launches airstrike on Sana'a

Saudi-led coalition Spokesman pointed to the airstrikes launched on various parts of Sana’a, and claimed that it has destroyed Yemenis warehouses and workshops adapted for construction of ballistic missiles and drones.

On Wednesday morning, Saudi-led coalition invaded Sana'a by launching an airstrike, Arabic media reported.

“The Saudi coalition carried out operations against regions in Yemen, including al-Sabeen,” Yemeni Ansarullah Movement website stated.

Spokesman of the Saudi-led coalition issued a statement saying, “Efforts to target us require an ongoing process to neutralize the threat. This operation is in accordance with international humanitarian law.”

In recent months, Yemeni army forces and popular committees have launched a new round of operations to liberate city of Ma’rib.

Ma’rib province has a high economic value due to its rich oil and gas resources and experts say that if this province is fully liberated, the end of resignation of fugitive Yemeni president Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi 's government and Saudi coalition in Yemen should be announced.

In the course of clashes erupted between Yemeni army and popular committees with mercenaries of ousted government in Ma’rib province on Monday, dozens of mercenaries, including several senior leaders, were killed.

