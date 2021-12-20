Saudi fighter jets heavily bombed Yemen’s Sanaa six times

Fighter jets affiliated with the Saudi coalition launched heavy airstrikes on Sanaa, the capital of Yemen six times, Almasirah reported.

According to the report, eyewitnesses reported that Saudi fighter jets targeted six residential areas in Sanaa six times since last night.

This is while that a Yemeni official recently exposed heinous crimes committed by the Saudi coalition against Yemenis.

Saudi aggressor fighter jets have bombed Sanaa and eight other provinces 130 times in recent days, the report added.

According to the Yemeni official, 50 people were martyred and wounded as a result of heavy attacks of the Saudi coalition’s fighter jets in nine Yemeni provinces in recent five days.

The crimes of Saudi Arabia and its allies against Yemenis continue as officials of Yemen’s National Salvation Government have announced that they will respond to the aggression of Riyadh.

