Yemen army shoot down another US-made spy drone over Ma’rib

The spokesman for Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree said in a statement on Friday evening that Yemeni forces managed to shoot down yet another US-made Boeing Insitu ScanEagle as “it was carrying out hostile actions a while ago in the airspace of Sirwah district” in the northwestern province.

The statement, carried by Yemen’s Arabic-language al-Masirah television network, added that the spy drone was shot down with “an appropriate weapon.”

On Saturday last week, Yemeni air defense units also shot down another ScanEagle drone in the skies of the al-Jubah district in Ma’rib.

Since January, Yemeni forces have shot down at least eight ScanEagle reconnaissance drones, many of which over areas controlled by the army and allied popular committee forces in Ma’rib.

Ma’rib province has been a flashpoint of fighting between the Yemeni and Saudi-backed forces.

