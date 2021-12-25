Yemeni attacks threaten 70.000 Americans in S Arabia

Although Washington continues to provide arms to Riyadh in the war against impoverished Yemen, the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia on Saturday strongly condemned the Yemeni forces' retaliatory attacks Saudi-led coalition's aggression.

In a statement, the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia condemned the operations of Yemen's Houthi Ansarullah movement against the Saudi-led coalition.

The US embassy in Saudi Arabia reiterated Washington's accusations against the Yemenis, condemning the cross‑border attacks of the Ansarullah against Jizan town of Saudi Arabia.

The US embassy in Saudi Arabia also claimed the attacks by the Yemeni armed forces endanger 70,000 lives of Americans living in Saudi Arabia.

The embassy also called on Ansarullah to engage in a political dialogue in order to end the war in Yemen.

The officials with the Sanaa government led by Ansarullah have insisted that the Yemeni army and popular committees will continue to respond to the aggression as long as the Saudi coalition does not stop the war against Yemen and end the blockade.

