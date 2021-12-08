Velayati stresses expansion of strategic ties with Syria

Advisor to Iran's Leader for International Affairs Ali Akbar Velayati met with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad Tuesday to discuss bilateral relations as well as international and regional issues.

In the meeting which took place in Tehran on Tuesday, the visiting Syrian deputy foreign minister Bashar Jafar was also present.

Velayati pointed to the strategic relations between the two countries of Iran and Syria and stressed the need for special focus in order to promote and expand the all-out bilateral relations between the two countries.

Private sector to boost Iran-Syria trade relations: minister

"Iran-Syria trade relations should focus on the private sector, according to the Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development in a meeting with the visiting Syrian foreign minister on Tuesday.

Rostam Ghasemi Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development made the remarks in a meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad in Tehran on Tuesday during which he underscored the important role of the private sectors of Iran and Syria in boosting bilateral trade and economic relations.

Top negotiator:

Iran entered new Vienna talks with constructive initiatives

After meeting with Russian officials in Moscow, Iranian chief negotiator deputy foreign minister Ali Bagheri Kani said Iran has entered a new round of Vienna talks with new and constructive initiatives.

The Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani, who heads the Iranian negotiating team in Vienna talks, met with his Russian counterpart to discuss the latest developments revolving around JCPOA talks in Vienna in Moscow on Tuesday afternoon.

After the meeting with Sergey Ryabkov, Bagheri Kani described the bilateral Iran-Russia relations as "privileged" that are continuing in various fields.

Shamkhani:

US seeking to revive ISIL, create crisis in region

Iran's Secretary of Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani said that the United States seeks to revive ISIL and create crisis in the region.

He made the remarks in meeting with met Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad on Tuesday morning.

The United States is outraged by the collapse of ISIL in Syria and Iraq and the victory of the Resistance Front, said Shamkhani, adding that it is now seeking to create new crises in the region.

Iran-Ukraine trade not proportionate with extant potentials

Emphasizing that the two countries of Iran and Ukraine enjoy high potentials to enhance bilateral trade, Deputy Speaker of Iranian Parliament said that the current volume of trade is not commensurate with existing capacities.

Ali Nikzad Deputy Speaker of Iranian Parliament made the remarks in his meeting with the Head of Iran-Ukraine Parliamentary Friendship Group in Tehran on Tuesday and reiterated that the current trade and economic relations between the two countries are not satisfactory since the two countries enjoy high potentials and capacities to enhance their bilateral trade.

Kazakhstan to host Astana talks on Syria on Dec. 21-22

Kazakhstan will host the next round of the Astana talks on Syria in Nur-Sultan later this month on Dec. 21-22, Kazakh Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

The next round of Syria talks in the Astana format is due to take place in Nur-Sultan on December 21-22, Kazakh Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov said, according to Interfax.

"The next round will be held on December 21-22. The guarantor states and observers have confirmed their participation," Smadiyarov told reporters on the sidelines of the 4th Annual Roundtable on Global Investments.

Iran planning for $20bn trade with Iraq: official

Chairman of Iran-Iraq Joint Chamber of Commerce said that Iran is planning for a $20 billion trade with neighboring Iraq.

Yahya Al-e Es’hagh, Chairman of Iran-Iraq Chamber of Commerce broke the news on Tuesday in a meeting of Industrial and Economic Cooperation Development between Iran and Iraq’s Kirkuk province, saying that Iranian and Iraqi governments are determined to develop their regional cooperation in all areas.

The determination stems from a special strategic situation that includes all political, economic, social and cultural areas, he said, adding, “Despite all events that are happening in the region, the relationship between the two countries of Iran and Iraq are on the upward trajectory.”

Iran-Kyrgyzstan ties to continue on growth track: Raeisi

Stressing that bilateral cooperation plays a key role in strengthening peace and security in the region, Iran President Ebrahim Raeisi said amicable ties between Iran and Kyrgyzstan will continue on the path of growth and development.

Speaking in a telephone conversation with Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Nurgozhoevich Japarov on Tuesday, Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi said that friendly and amicable relations between the two countries of Iran and the Republic of Kyrgyzstan will continue to grow.

Iran, UAE begin with the easiest

The mysterious, taciturn man of the United Arab Emirates finally made it to Iran on Monday, setting the stage for the gradual development of ties starting with economic cooperation.

Leading a delegation of Emirati officials, the bespectacled UAE National Security Advisor Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al-Nahyan visited Tehran on Monday after weeks of speculation about the date of the visit. He first met with Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, and then Iranian President Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raeisi.

Asghar Farhadi’s "A Hero" to represent Iran at 2022 Oscars

"A Hero" directed by Asghar Farhadi, will represent Iran in the international Feature Film categories of the 2022 Academy Awards.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has lifted the curtain on its lists of movies eligible for the 94th Academy Awards in the Animated Feature Film, Documentary Feature, and International Feature Film categories.

MA//