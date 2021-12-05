China's envoy told MNA:

US should remove all illegal sanctions against Iran

Welcoming Iran's measures and positive signals, Chang Hua told, "The US, as the culprit of the current Iranian nuclear crisis, should naturally remove all illegal unilateral sanctions on Iran."

Chinese Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran Chang Hua in an interview with Mehr News agency on the recent talks in Vienna between Iran and 4+1 believes that China believes that distinguishing right from wrong is the primary prerequisite for the orderly conduct of the negotiation. The US, as the culprit of the current Iranian nuclear crisis, should naturally remove all illegal unilateral sanctions on Iran and third parties including China, to regain the trust of the international society with concrete actions.

Defense system in sky of Natanz region tested

The firing of defensive missiles in the sky of Badroud in Natanz region was aimed at testing the rapid response of defense systems deployed in the region.

Following an explosion in the sky of Badroud in Natanz area, informed sources said to Fars News agency that the shooting was aimed at testing the rapid response of defense systems deployed in the area in accordance with the scheduled training exercises to confront possible attacks.

Raeisi to Maduro:

Iran, Venezuela ties should enhance during new Iran admin.

The Iranian president has told his Venezuelan counterpart that "The development of relations between Tehran and Caracas is a necessity, especially in trade and economic issues."

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi and his Venezuelan counterpart Nikolas Maduro held a phone conversation on Saturday.

In the telephone conversation, Raeisi described Iran-Venezuela relations as strategic and said, "The current level of the relations between the two countries should enhance during the new Iranian government."

Iran urges for resumption of direct Tehran-Baku flights

Deputy Speaker of Iranian Parliament Ali Nikzad called for the immediate resumption of direct flights between Tehran and Baku.

Speaking in a meeting with Azerbaijan Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran Ali Alizadeh in Tehran on Saturday, Ali Nikzad Iran’s Deputy Parliament Speaker and Chairman of Iran-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Friendship Group emphasized the immediate resumption of direct flights between Tehran and Baku.

During the meeting, Nikzad pointed to the significance of talks between Iranian and Azeri lawmakers and said, "We welcome strengthening of relations between lawmakers of parliaments of the two countries."

Revival of JCPOA depends on behavior of other parties: Iran

The top Iranian negotiator has said that the European parties admitted to the need to create a mechanism to verify the removal of sanctions, adding that a third document is prepared to be handed over to the P4+1 soon.

Iran's chief negotiator at the Vienna talks Ali Bagheri Kani made the remarks in an interview with Al-Jazeera while in Vienna on the sidelines of the talks held earlier this week between Iran and P4+1 on Monday to secure the removal of the US sanctions against Iran.

Tehran derby btw Esteghlal, Persepolis ends in a draw again

The Tehran derby also known as Blue-Red derby between the two Iranian football giants Esteghlal and Persepolis ended in a 0-0 draw on Saturday.

Esteghlal and Persepolis had to share the points after their lackluster Tehran derby ended in Grand Azadi Stadium on Saturday.

'Ballad of a White Cow' wins at Turkish film festival

The Iranian film 'Ballad of a White Cow' directed by Maryam Moghadam and Behtash Sanaeeha won the Best Film Award at the Crime and Punishment Film Festival in Istanbul, Turkey.

Produced by Gholamreza Mousavi, “Ballad of a White Cow” was screened at the competition section of the 11th edition of the Crime and Punishment Film Festival and won the Best Film Award of the festival.

MBS to start tour around region with Iran on agenda

Diplomatic sources in Riyadh said Saturday that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will begin an official tour of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council countries on Monday with the aim of resolving disputes.

Diplomatic sources in Riyadh confirmed that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will begin on Monday an official tour of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council countries with the aim of “removing any geopolitical differences” and enhancing cooperation and coordination among the six PGCC countries in all fields.

Iran FM’s wife meets foreign ambassadors’ wives in Tehran

The wife of Iran’s foreign minister had a second meeting with wives of foreign ambassadors to Tehran on Thursday.

The wife of Iran’s foreign minister held a second meeting with wives of foreign ambassadors to Tehran on Thursday, according to a readout of the meeting that appeared on the official website of the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

The session was held at the Institute for Political and International Studies of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iranian Tractor Sazi FC's goalkeeper voted best of Asia

The 28-year-old goalkeeper of Iranian football club Tractor Sazi FC Mohammad Reza Akhbari has been voted the best goalkeeper of the 2021 AFC Champions League team by the fans on the AFC website.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) last week asked the fans to pick the best goalkeeper at the end of the 2021 AFC Champions League on its website.

Kyrgyz Security Council Deputy Chairman arrives in Tehran

Security Council Deputy Chairman of Kyrgyzstan Talatbek Masadykov on Saturday afternoon arrived in Tehran to meet Iranian officials.

At the invitation of Iran's Secretary of Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani, Masadykov traveled to the Iranian capital of Tehran for a three-day visit to meet and hold talks with political and security officials of the country.

Weapons shipment seized from arms traffickers in NW Iran

Iranian IRGC forces have captured a shipment of illegal weapons in the northwestern province of West Azarbaijan, a statement said.

A statement issued by Hamzeh Seyyed ol-Shohada Base in the northwestern province of West Azarbaijan has said that some weapons and two vehicles were seized from arms traffickers at the border areas of Urmia County, the capital of the northwestern province.

Goods transit through Astara customs increase by 63%

The director-general of Astara Customs Department stated that during the first 8 months of the Iranian calendar year, 284,605 tons of goods were transited through Astara’s triple customs, recording 63% year-on-year growth.

Karim Rasouli said Saturday that Iran exported 534,591 tons of non-oil products valued at $301,087,165 through Astara customs offices during the first 8 months of the Iranian calendar year 1400 (March 21 - Nov 22, 2021).

Russian diplomat at Vienna talks:

Iran's requirement for guarantees absolutely clear, justified

Stating that the requirement of the Iranians for guarantees is absolutely justified, the Russian diplomat said that there must be a certainty that the malicious experiment which was done under Trump will not be repeated.

The seventh round of talks on the nuclear deal with Iran in Vienna will resume next week after the participants carry out consultations in their respective capitals, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to international organisations in Vienna, said on Saturday, Sputnik reported.

Iran’s 4th gas condensate cargo delivered to Venezuela

The Islamic Republic of Iran delivered the fourth shipment of its gas condensate to Venezuela in line with concluding a contract with Venezuela for exporting gas condensate and importing crude oil in return.

Iran has delivered the fourth cargo of crude oil condensate to Venezuela since the start of this year, citing a Venezuelan member of parliament.

MA//