Khatibzadeh:

20-year Iran-Russia roadmap almost finalized

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, the 20-year Iran-Russia roadmap has been almost finalized.

As the sanction removal talks continue in Vienna, the meetings of Iran's ambassadors to the neighboring countries are also under for five days in Tehran, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said, speaking in an interview with IRIB TV on Saturday.

Good Neighborliness is the first priority of the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

Russian official:

Iran among 4 top missile systems manufacturers in world

Stating that Iran is one of the four top manufacturers of missile systems in the world, the deputy chief of the Russian Academy of Rocket and Artillery Sciences said that Iran is able to make Israel an uninhabitable place.

Constantine Siokov made the remarks in an interview with Russia Today.

Tel Aviv is unlikely to start a war against Iran, and Israel is estimated to have between 200 and 400 nuclear warheads, said the Russian official when asked about the possibility of a war between Iran and the Zionist regime.

UK, US FMs discuss Vienna talks on Iran nuclear deal

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss met the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken ahead of the G7 Foreign And Development Ministers’ Meeting in Liverpool to discuss Ukraine and Vienna talks on Iran nuclear deal.

Both agreed their support for Ukraine and expressed deep concern about the build-up of Russian troops on Ukraine’s border, according to a spokesperson from the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

Tehran not to accept anything less than JCPOA: negotiator

Iran’s top negotiator says Tehran will not accept anything less than the nuclear agreement it signed with world powers in 2015, stressing that the issue will remain Tehran’s red line at the ongoing talks in Vienna.

“We will definitely agree to nothing less than that agreement and this will certainly be a red line for the Islamic Republic of Iran," Ali Bagheri Kani told Press TV on Saturday.

"We have a basic red line, which is backed up by logic,” he said, adding, “We have an agreement that was finalized by Iran and the P5+1 in 2015. The US withdrew from it a few years later and now it wants to rejoin that deal. So, this agreement is a shared basis between the two sides."

Raeisi:

Good deal to be reached if sanctions removed

Referring to the Vienna talks that are underway in the Austrian capital, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi said that a good deal will be reached if the other side is determined to remove the sanctions.

Speaking in the meeting with heads of the missions of the Islamic Republic of Iran in neighbouring countries, Raeisi said, "The enemy's strategy is to keep the sanctions [against Iran], and our strategy is to overcome the sanctions in two ways of neutralizing them and taking serious action to remove the sanctions. We are looking for both ways."

Iran's Covid-19 daily cases falls to under 2,000

The Iranian health ministry said in a statement on Saturday that the daily infection rate has decreased sharply recently as more than 50 million Iranian get fully vaccinated.

In a statement, the Iranian health ministry said that the number of cases infected with the Covid-19 pandemic in the country has declined to below 2,000 cases for the first time after 460 days.

IRGC chief commander:

Iran adds to military might on a daily basis as per strategy

The Commander-in-Chief of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami has said that Iran is determined to add to its military might in accordance with a smart, targeted, and considered strategy.

The Chief Commander of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami made remarks at the ceremony of delivering 110 speedboats to the IRGC Navy fleet.

"Generating power is not a habit for us, but it is inspired by a strong strategy and follows a strategic logic, and the increase in power happens quite purposefully and intelligently," General Salami said.

Leader of Islamic Revolution to address nurses on Sunday

On the occasion of auspicious birthday anniversary of Hazrat Zeinab (PBUH) and Nurses’ Day, Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei will meet a number of nurses and families of martyred defenders of health on Sunday.

US sanctions on Iran have not affected Chabahar: India FM

The US sanctions on Iran have not affected India’s Chabahar port project, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said, according to local media.

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told Lok Sabha yesterday that the US sanctions on Iran have not affected India’s Chabahar port project, the Print reported.

Iran sitting volleyball nominated for 2021 Paralympic Awards

The International Paralympic Committee has nominated the Iranian men’s sitting volleyball team for the 2021 Paralympic Sport Awards.

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced the nominees for the 2021 Paralympic Sport Awards recently.

The IPC has nominated the Iranian national sitting volleyball team as one of the three nominees for the title of the best team this year.

Saudi source:

"Iran has not backed down from its position in Vienna talks"

Iran has not backed down from its position and has not presented a new draft other than what it presented last week, a Saudi source acknowledged referring to ongoing JCPOA-related talks in Vienna.

The Sudi newspaper, Asharq Al-Awsat reported on Saturday that the negotiating parties to the JCPOA have entered into deep talks on the proposals made by Iran in Vienna.

Iran has not backed down from its position and not presented a new draft other than what it presented last week, the source acknowledged, adding that there are still many differences. In the coming days, it will become clear whether it is possible to resolve them or not.

Expansion of ties with Syria, region top priority for Iran

Iran’s vice president for parliamentary affairs said that Iran is seeking to implement all the agreements between Iran and Syria, adding the expansion of ties with Syria and other regional countries is top priority for Tehran.

Seyed Mohammad Hosseini, the Iranian vice president for parliamentary affairs on Saturday held talks with Shafiq Dayoub, Syrian Ambassador to Tehran.

During the meeting, Hosseini said that Iran’s 13th administration under president Ebrahim Raeisi is seeking to expand cooperation with the region and neighboring countries as a top priority while pointing to Syria as one of Iran’s top priorities.

Iran holds firm as West ratchets up media warfare

Negotiators from Iran and the P4+1 group of countries have returned to Vienna after a short break for further consultations in capitals.

During the hiatus, the West mounted a media warfare aimed at pocketing further concessions Iran is unwilling to give.

The seventh round of talks was resumed on Thursday with a plenary session of chief negotiators. The meeting in the Coburg Hotel was co-chaired by Deputy Secretary-General of the EU External Action Service Enrique Mora and top negotiator of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ali Bagheri Kani, and with the presence of delegations of Iran, the P4+1 group (China, Russia, France, Britain and Germany), and the European Union.

Amir-Abdollahian:

All diplomatic experiences to be used to remove sanctions

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that the Foreign Ministry will do its best to nullify and remove US oppressive sanctions against the country using all its diplomatic experiences.

Speaking at the meeting of ambassadors of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the neighboring countries, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that relation with Asian countries is one of the priorities of the government's foreign policy.

Balanced, active, dynamic, and intelligent diplomacy has been chosen as the slogan of the foreign policy of the 13th Iranian administration, Amir-Abdollahian said.

Parl. Speaker:

Iran-Turkey comprehensive coop. doc. to boost economy

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that a comprehensive cooperation document between Iran and Turkey will boom the economy of the country.

Speaking upon his arrival in Tehran late on Friday after his two-day visit to the Turkish city of Istanbul, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf expressed his hope on finalization of comprehensive cooperation document between the two countries which will boost the economy of the country optimally.

