Iranian, Japanese FMs discuss JCPOA, bilateral ties

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi discussed the JCPOA, bilateral ties, regional and international developments as well as issues of mutual interests.

Emphasizing that Tehran has gone to Vienna with a serious determination and a clear and rational agenda, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that he is not optimistic about the determination and goodwill of US and E3 countries.

Regarding the nuclear talks in Vienna, the Iranian foreign minister stressed that Iran welcomes serious negotiations and a good agreement and that other parties should show goodwill.

JCPOA Joint Commission meeting wraps up

The Joint Commission meeting of JCPOA ended in the Austrian capital of Vienna.

The meeting of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA, which started on Friday afternoon at the level of deputies with the presence of the Iranian delegations and the P4 + 1 in Vienna, ended a few minutes ago.

Attendees reviewed the talks over the past few days.

Speaking to reporters before leaving Vienna for Tehran, Iran's top nuclear negotiator Bagheri Kani said the course of talks was reviewed during the JCPOA joint commission meeting on Friday.

Iran expresses sympathy with Vietnam on deadly flood

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh expressed sympathy with the Vietnamese government and people over the recent deadly flood.

In a message on Friday, Khatibzadeh condoled with the people and the government of Vietnam on the sad occasion which has claimed the life of the people.

He sympathized with the families of the victims and wished immediate recovery for those who were injured.

Iranian people want complete removal of sanctions: Cleric

Referring to the JCPOA talks in Vienna, the Tehran Provisional Friday prayers leader said that the Iranian people want the removal of cruel sanctions imposed by the US government against Iran.

Speaking in this week’s Friday prayers held at Tehran Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla (congregational prayers site), Ayatollah Seyyed Ahmad Khatami addressed Iranian negotiators and said that the Iranian nation will accept nothing but the removal of all cruel and oppressive sanctions imposed against the country.

Referring to the holding of the new round of nuclear talks between Iran and P4 + 1 including Russia, China, the UK, France and Germany, Khatami said that an experienced delegation went to Vienna for nuclear talks and this delegation expressed its positions explicitly.

Iran, EU evaluate atmosphere prevailing Vienna talks positive

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell assessed the atmosphere prevailing Vienna talks ‘positive’.

During the phone conversation on Friday, Borrell described Vienna talks as all delegations from Germany, China, Russia, France, Britain and especially the Islamic Republic of Iran are working hard to reach an agreement ‘important’.

He called on all parties to show flexibility in the remaining course of negotiations and expressed satisfaction over the resumption of negotiations.

